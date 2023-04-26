Heritage Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.4% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after buying an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $374.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $391.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

