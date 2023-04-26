Heritage Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.