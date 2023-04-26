Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 328 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after purchasing an additional 375,672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.68. 203,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.80. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
