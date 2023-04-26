Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 8,257 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,752,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.