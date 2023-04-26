Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $110.18. The company had a trading volume of 368,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $135.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $113.67.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

