Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $39.19 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $39,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.67.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of MAR traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. 1,028,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,725. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $186.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

