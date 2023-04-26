Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.37 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,200. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

