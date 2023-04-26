Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,304 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.24. 703,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.95. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

