Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 209,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 123,705 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,738,020,000 after purchasing an additional 31,341 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,612 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,083,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,599 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IEFA stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754,777 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

