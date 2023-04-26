Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 124.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.46.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,803. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $134.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

