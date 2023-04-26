Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 503,621 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 361,870 shares.The stock last traded at $28.53 and had previously closed at $28.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.5851 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. Raymond James started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $108,780.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,733.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO John A. Gatling sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $83,837.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,363,770.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $108,780.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,733.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,786 shares of company stock valued at $298,622 over the last quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 268,914 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

