Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives $102.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Hexagon AB (publ) Price Performance
HXGBY opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. Hexagon AB has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.
