Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HXL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 88,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Insider Activity

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Articles

