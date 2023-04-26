HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. HI has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $287,003.89 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00018795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,419.89 or 1.00078083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00877999 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $189,763.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

