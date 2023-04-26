Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 1,319 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

