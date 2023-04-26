Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,304 shares of company stock worth $838,344. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $369.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

