Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.