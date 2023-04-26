Hills Bank & Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %
BMY stock opened at $70.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.
Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
