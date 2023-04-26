Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $10.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $10,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

