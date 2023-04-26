Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 60,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 74,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 114,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.04.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,962,716 shares worth $1,744,783,150. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone stock opened at $86.43 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 443.91%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.