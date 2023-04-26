Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53,375.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,829,924 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,762 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 167.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,730,000 after purchasing an additional 452,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.6 %
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale
In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
