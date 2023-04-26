Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $357.00 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.11 and a 200-day moving average of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.