Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on May 10th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $191.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $411.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.15. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $182.40 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

