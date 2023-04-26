HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
TSE:HLS opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.
About HLS Therapeutics
