HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

TSE:HLS opened at C$5.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.74. HLS Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$192.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

