HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $178.84 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total transaction of $651,631.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,406,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

