HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
