HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 295.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,330,000 after purchasing an additional 239,211 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 355,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 106,399 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZTA. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stephens cut shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of AZTA opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $79.22.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.17%. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Azenta Profile



Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Further Reading

