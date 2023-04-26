HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 184.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 89.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,791 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 244.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,740,000 after buying an additional 469,090 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,838. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $102.32 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.