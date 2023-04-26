HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,552 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $38.19 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

