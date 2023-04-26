HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

HomeStreet Trading Down 3.5 %

HMST stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.13. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $107.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.20 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded HomeStreet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 112.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Further Reading

