Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.26

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
