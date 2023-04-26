Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00-13.50 EPS.

HUBB traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $260.03. The company had a trading volume of 267,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.85. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $265.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hubbell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

