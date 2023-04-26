Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Eight Capital lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 20th. Eight Capital analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Eight Capital also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 1.70%. Hudbay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

HBM stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

