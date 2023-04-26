Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 5.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,729,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,805,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 2.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,692,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,701,416 shares of company stock worth $953,724 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hycroft Mining Company Profile
Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
