Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares Down 5.1%

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,729,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,805,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Hycroft Mining Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a current ratio of 12.66.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,692,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,925.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,701,416 shares of company stock worth $953,724 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 201.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 39,823 shares during the period. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.