ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-13.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.94-8.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICLR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.44.

ICLR stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.88. 925,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average is $210.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $249.62.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

