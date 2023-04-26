IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.25-8.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68. IDEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.10-2.13 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $240.27.

Shares of IEX traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day moving average is $225.47.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

