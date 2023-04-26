iExec RLC (RLC) One Day Volume Hits $5.56 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 26th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00005452 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $123.26 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00027480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020165 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018621 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001205 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,001.83 or 1.00323739 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.5553812 USD and is up 3.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $4,078,903.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars.

