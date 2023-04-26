Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 162 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.99. The company had a trading volume of 83,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,795. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.