Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.77. 18,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,402. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $107.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

