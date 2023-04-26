Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.76. 33,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,431. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $197.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.12.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.