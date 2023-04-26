Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 774 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,383 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of HP by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 27,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HP Stock Down 1.3 %

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 933,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,682. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.46. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

