Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 990 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.40. 32,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,590. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $237.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

