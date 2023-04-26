Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Takes $945,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after purchasing an additional 540,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after purchasing an additional 539,098 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHV stock remained flat at $110.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 550,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,372. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.19.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

