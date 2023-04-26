Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Illumina updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.50 EPS.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. 847,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,872. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $309.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Scotiabank began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

