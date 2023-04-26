Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Trading Down 1%

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.78. 29 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

Information Services Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

About Information Services

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.