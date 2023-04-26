Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.20% of Innoviva worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

In other Innoviva news, CEO Pavel Raifeld bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.56. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. The company had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

