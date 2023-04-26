Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Major Shareholder Purchases 34,508 Shares of Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 34,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,972,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,418.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Maruthi Jd Venkata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 102 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $127.50.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 41,482 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $45,630.20.

On Monday, April 3rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 9,528 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,385.52.

On Friday, March 31st, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 27,962 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $31,317.44.

On Monday, March 27th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 270 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $388.80.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $69,149.49.

On Friday, April 14th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 57,423 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $75,224.13.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 869 shares of Shift Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251.36.

Shift Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:SFT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.37. 79,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,200. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift Technologies

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 126,954 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 943,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

