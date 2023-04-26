Insider Buying: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Director Purchases 1,143 Shares of Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,609.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,733.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Upbound Group Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:UPBD traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 741,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,297. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 680.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Upbound Group

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Upbound Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Upbound Group, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

