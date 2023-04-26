Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at $38,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

AVTE traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 114,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,541. The company has a market cap of $466.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

