Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) CEO Sells 45,723 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares in the company, valued at $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BSY stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 735,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,134. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 924,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,606 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

